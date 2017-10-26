Federation of Saskatchewan Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron hopes his seven years of sobriety will serve as a model for First Nations youth.

But he wants to take things even further.

Cameron is proposing mandatory drug testing four times a year for the FSIN chief and vice-chiefs. Cameron and the current crop of vice-chiefs have already passed voluntary drug tests.

Cameron pulled a small card from his wallet showing he passed the alcohol and drug screening last year.

"It's a message to all those up-and-coming leaders. If you want to seek leadership, you've got to have a clean mind, a clear heart and a clear conscience," Cameron said during a break at the FSIN Assembly in Saskatoon on Thursday.

He noted some individual First Nations, such as Waterhen and Beardy's and Okemasis, already conduct testing for their leadership.

Cameron said too many First Nations youth are falling prey to alcohol and drugs as he did. He said it ruined many of his relationships.

"To show that nurturing and caring, that was missing because my mind was so altered with alcohol and drugs. I didn't know how to be a good parent," he said.

Since he's been sober, he's learned to appreciate the little moments in the lives of his five kids, from helping with homework to taking them hunting.

Cameron hopes to table a resolution at an FSIN assembly next year. He's confident it will pass easily.