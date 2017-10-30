The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in Saskatchewan says the RCMP aren't doing enough about bootlegging in dry communities.

Bobby Cameron told the Prince Albert Grand Council's annual assembly last week that the Mounties aren't listening when they're told who's bringing alcohol into dry communities or which roads they're are using.

Sgt. David Sanderson said officers have been playing a cat-and-mouse game with bootleggers right from the inception of the national police force.

Sanderson says even when officers know who the bootleggers are, what they drive and what routes they take, RCMP must first have probable cause to begin an investigation.