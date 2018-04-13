Skip to Main Content
FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron seeks 2nd term, sets election dates

Elections for chief, first vice chief and third vice chief are set to take place this fall, current Chief Bobby Cameron announced in Saskatoon Friday.

Elections for chief, first vice chief and third vice chief to take place this fall

Guy Quenneville · CBC News ·
Elections for chief, first vice chief and third vice chief to take place this fall, current Chief Bobby Cameron (pictured at centre) announced in Saskatoon Friday. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Bobby Cameron will seek a second term.

Cameron made the announcement Friday while also announcing that the next elections for FSIN chief, first vice chief and third vice chief will take place Oct. 24 and 25. The announcement starts election season for the organization. 

Chiefs serve three-year terms. 

More to come.

