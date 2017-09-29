The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is hoping to meet shortly with those who command the province's police forces, conservation officers and others to talk about racial profiling.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said racism is still prominent inside these agencies, and it has to be stamped out.

"It's about having respect. It's about gaining that respect and giving that respect. We're all here together. It's common sense we treat each other with respect," Cameron said.

"The officers within city police and RCMP detachments, not all are bad, but for some, their actions and their behaviour need to be addressed."

Cameron's comments come following a pair of recent incidents.

He told The Canadian Press this week he was recently pulled over by RCMP on the highway between Prince Albert and Montreal Lake and asked if he'd been drinking.

Cameron said he hasn't touched alcohol in seven years.

He said he was ticketed for driving without due care and attention even though he says he was doing nothing wrong, and the police officer reported clocking his speed at 102 kilometres per hour.

Also this week, Regina police decided not to lay charges against a former Regina Canadian Tire employee who allegedly assaulted First Nations man Kamao Cappo.

RCMP say they'll review Cameron's case, but he says both incidents would have evolved differently had they happened to non-Indigenous people.

"It has everything to do with skin colour," Cameron said.