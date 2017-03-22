A large strip of the province can expect to receive another blast of winter weather on Wednesday.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Biggar, North Battleford and Lloydminster. The band of freezing rain started over Kindersley and will arrive in the Battleford region by mid-morning.

While there is only 2 millimetres of rain expected, the rain could make roads slippery. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing later today.

Meanwhile, a band of northern Saskatchewan is under a snowfall advisory, including Buffalo Narrows, La Ronge and Cumblerland House. Those areas can expect 5 to 15 centimetres of snow

Environment Canada warns visibility may be suddenly reduced and drivers should be ready for quickly changing travel conditions.

A large section of the province was under a weather warning Wednesday morning. (Environment Canada)

The snow is expected to taper off by early Thursday morning.