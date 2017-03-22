A large strip of the province can expect to receive another blast of winter weather on Wednesday.
A freezing rain warning is in effect for Biggar, North Battleford and Lloydminster. The band of freezing rain started over Kindersley and will arrive in the Battleford region by mid-morning.
While there is only 2 millimetres of rain expected, the rain could make roads slippery. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing later today.
Meanwhile, a band of northern Saskatchewan is under a snowfall advisory, including Buffalo Narrows, La Ronge and Cumblerland House. Those areas can expect 5 to 15 centimetres of snow
Environment Canada warns visibility may be suddenly reduced and drivers should be ready for quickly changing travel conditions.
The snow is expected to taper off by early Thursday morning.