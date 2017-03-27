Campers at Saskatchewan's provincial parks will get a special treat for the country's 150th birthday.

Saskatchewan Parks will be waiving entrance fees for all provincial parks on Canada Day (July 1) and Canada's Parks Day (July 15).

Special events will be held throughout the provincial park system, including a province-wide geocaching program.

Registration opens April 4

Meanwhile, the province will be launching its online parks registration site on April 4.

The province is using a staggered registration system to make sure its website doesn't crash.

Here's this year's schedule:

April 4: Blackstrap, Pike Lake.

April 5: Buffalo Pound, Danielson, Douglas.

April 6: Echo Valley, Rowan's Ravine.

April 7: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake.

April 8: Crooked Lake, Moose Mountain.

April 9: Cypress Hills.

April 10: The Battlefords, Saskatchewan Landing.

April 11: Meadow Lake.

April 12: Bronson Forest, Chitek Lake, Lac La Ronge, Makwa Lake.

April 13: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Narrow Hills.

Starting at 6:40 a.m. CST, anyone in the online queue will receive a random number and be allowed to register based on that. Anyone registering at 7 a.m. or later will be added to the back of the line.

Fees increasing

Camping fees will be going up again this year.

The hikes range from $2 to $4 for nightly camping; $2 to $10 for entry permits; $8 to $16 for group camping; $113 to $125 for seasonal camping; and $2 to $5 for reservation fees.

The fee jump will be the third increase in four years.