He's been performing for decades but Fred Penner said he may be busier than ever, with no plans of slowing down.

The beloved entertainer is visiting Regina and Saskatoon later in the month as part of the lineup for this year's Winterruption festival.

"I have learned that music is even more important than perhaps I thought in the beginning," Penner told Sheila Coles, host of CBC Radio's Morning Edition, of his years performing for children.

"I've always known the power of connection … it really has the ability of making the difference in the life of a person, child or adult."

Connection is an important element of Penner's music writing and performing process. He said having a universal topic in a song is part of what will make it successful.

"You want … everybody to have some level of connection with what you're singing about."

Having simple performances — with just himself and a guitar — helps bring a message of positive energy to not only the children Penner performs for, but adults as well.

When he creates a song, Penner said he always aims to include a section that welcomes the audience to participate. Sometimes it doesn't work right away, but Penner said he makes changes as he goes.

He's now started writing songs for each of his three own grandchildren. He said he hopes to evolve those songs as the children grow.

Penner performs Saturday, Jan. 21 at Regina's Knox Metropolitan Church at 2 p.m. CST. The following day, he performs at the Persephone Theatre in Saskatoon at 1 p.m.