A Waskesiu, Sask., man has been charged after police found financial irregularities at the local chamber of commerce.

George Wilson was charged on Jan. 4 with fraud and theft over $5,000, as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP laid the charges after investigating financial irregularities that happened from 2008 to 2015 during a two-year investigation.

Wilson was also a board member and treasurer with the Waskesiu Wilderness Region, a tourism marketing agency.

In a statement, the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce said Wilson's employment wasn't renewed after the end of the 2015 season. It also said the chamber would be working closely with police and the Waskesiu Wilderness Region in the investigation.

Wilson will make his next court appearance on Feb. 15.