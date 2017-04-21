Well-known Saskatoon born soccer player Kaylyn Kyle is leaving the world of professional soccer.

In a Facebook post, Kyle said she was happy with what she had accomplished in her career.

"I think most people do not know how much this journey has meant to me," she wrote. "To be able to pull on your jersey with a Canadian crest is one of the most amazing feelings in the world."

Kyle played for Canada in the 2012 London Olympics and won a bronze medal. She also played for Team Canada at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, where the team made it to the quarter-finals.

In January, she was released from the Orlando Pride, a National Women's Soccer League team after she did not receive a subsidy from Soccer Canada.

However, in her post, she praised the organization.

"Canada Soccer has allowed me to grow on both a personal and professional level," Kyle wrote. "They have allowed to me to travel the world and meet some incredible people, but most importantly it introduced me to some of my closest friends in the world."

Kyle has played for a number of professional teams, including the Vancouver Whitecaps, Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns.