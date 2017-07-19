Barry Chalifoux says he's lucky to be alive after what seemed like a slight car malfunction turned into a terrifying ordeal.

On July 10, Chalifoux started on his regular weekly work commute from Loon Lake, Sask., to English River First Nation when he noticed that something was off midway through his journey.

"I was getting closer to Beauval when I saw smoke coming in. I saw smoke from the hood and also I could smell it coming into the vehicle," he said.

Barry Chalifoux suffered nerve damage to his leg from a third-degree burn. (Submitted by Barry Chalifoux)

Seconds later, the front of his 2015 Ford Edge — a car that he had owned for less than a year — had erupted into flames leaving him unable to use his brakes.

"I pulled into the side of the road to try to slow myself down and when the vehicle came to a stop, I tried getting out of the vehicle but the electrical wasn't working either."

Unable to unlock the doors or roll down the windows, Chalifoux was trapped inside of his car while it quickly filled up with black smoke.

"I couldn't breathe so I was holding my breath and I could feel my leg burning," he said.

After struggling with the door, he was able to force it open to escape the burning vehicle.

"I didn't know what to think. I was just trying to get out. It just happened so fast, it scared me."

He dialled 911 and watched his SUV burn for the next 15 minutes until emergency crews arrived to put out the flames.

"By then, my vehicle already blew up a couple times and everything was burnt."

Chalifoux suffered nerve damage to his leg from a third-degree burn.

Not covered by insurance

His streak of bad luck didn't end there.

When RCMP on scene ran his plates, Chalifoux was told that his licence had been suspended due to an unpaid fine from a past speeding ticket.

He assured officers that it was a charge that he had forgotten about and would pay it immediately.

"The reason why I didn't pay my fine right away was because, if you look, you'll see that there was a lot of suicides in the northern communities in Saskatchewan," said Chalifoux, a crisis and mental wellness contractor.

"In English River we had 36 teenagers — some preteens between 11 and 12 — that were at risk of suicide so I've been here since January dealing with it," he said.

"I've been so busy up here that I figured, 'Well, I know I have a fine. I'll just pay it at the courthouse [later].'"

The front of Barry Chalifoux's 2015 Ford Edge erupted into flames leaving him unable to use his brakes. (Submitted by Barry Chalifoux)

But since his licence was suspended at the time of the accident, his Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) coverage was denied.

According to an SGI spokesperson, a claim that happens while a person was driving while suspended will not be covered, regardless of whether the insurance has been paid for.

Chalifoux said he has since reached out to Ford Canada to get some answers because the company has had a past with fire risk recalls on some of their vehicles.

The car company told CBC News that were no recalls affecting Chalifoux's vehicle but they will be investigating the incident.

Chalifoux said he has since been able to get back behind the wheel of a car but now drives with his windows rolled down at all times.