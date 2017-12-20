The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said Wednesday that the engines on a West Wind Aviation passenger plane that crashed in Fond-du-Lac, Sask., last week were operating until the aircraft hit the trees and ground.

The agency has also weighed luggage that was on board the flight, though the TSB said it does not yet have all the information it needs to say whether the flight was over its weight limit.

The early findings were disclosed during a news conference hosted by the TSB Wednesday in Winnipeg.

In its previous update, issued on Saturday, the TSB said it sent the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder from West Wind's ATR-42-320 plane to a lab in Ottawa for analysis.

At least one of the 25 people aboard the Stony Rapids-bound flight, a young adult male passenger from Fond-du-Lac, was seriously injured in the crash, requiring surgery over the weekend.

The substantially damaged plane settled on the ground in an upright position, though tilted steeply to the right, according to the TSB.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada today will give an update on the investigation of the West Wind Aviation ATR 42-320 that crashed in Fond-du-Lac, Sask., last week. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada)

In its path, the plane cleared at least a quarter of a kilometre of forest.

The fuselage ruptured at about the third seating row.

The TSB's investigation could take up to one year to complete.