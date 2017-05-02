Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for a large area of south and central Saskatchewan.

Patchy, dense fog is being reported for an area that stretches from Prince Albert in the north to the U.S. border in the south. In some areas, visibility will be down to less than 400 metres on the highway.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to poor driving conditions and people are asked to take extra caution this morning.

The following communities are under the advisory:

Moose Jaw.

Regina.

Assiniboia.

Saskatoon.

Prince Albert.

Wakaw.

Outlook.

The fog is expected to lift by mid-morning as temperatures begin to rise and wind picks up.