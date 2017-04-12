A memorial service in small-town Saskatchewan caused a brief moment of panic this weekend as flying lanterns were mistaken for everything from missiles to UFOs.

On Sunday night, Brenda Gaudry was driving through Duck Lake, Sask. when she and her husband noticed five or six bright lights moving across the night sky.

"At first, I thought it was really cool," she said. "Then I started to think about all the things going on with Donald Trump and shooting missiles and all these things that are going on in the world."

As soon as she got home, she uploaded a video she took to Facebook to ask the community if they had seen the lights in the sky. The video unexpectedly turned viral. On Wednesday afternoon, it had been watched 12,000 times.

"I didn't even know it had gone that crazy," she said. "All of a sudden, it was in the thousands, and it just keeps going."

Gaudry wasn't the only one surprised by the lights. Apparently one young boy walking down the street saw them and ran home, thinking there was a nuclear war.

Eventually, Gaudry was approached by the organizers of a memorial service, who told her the flying lanterns had been released to commemorate the one-year anniversary of a young man's death.

She said she didn't know about the service and didn't mean to anger the family.

"Some people were very angry," she said. "They thought I was trying to make fun of these lanterns. But I didn't know what it was."

Meanwhile, things have started to calm down in Duck Lake, located 85 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

"I'm so happy and elated that that's what it was," she said. "And not what I feared it was."