Parts of the James Smith Cree Nation could be evacuated after serious flooding in the area.

The provincial government says no official state of emergency has been declared, but people on the reserve could be asked to leave their homes if local officials deem it necessary.

The province says the evacuation, if necessary, will be handled locally. The government has offered to provide water trucks and pumps.

There's no word yet on how many homes or people are impacted by the flood waters.

James Smith Cree Nation is approximately 165 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.