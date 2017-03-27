The weather in Saskatchewan has been variable as of late, but the spring flooding forecast is holding steady, according to the Water Security Agency.

Now, the agency is watching the forecast in hopes its predictions will stand up. What the province needs, according to the WSA's Patrick Boyle, is for Saskatchewan to ease into spring.

"Above zero during the day and then some freezing at night, so that plus-side, minus-side swing a nice, slow, progressive melt," Boyle said.

The spring runoff forecast shows two areas of concern in the province. (Water Security Agency)

More snow?

The agency had already been warning that regions in east-central and southeast Saskatchewan might see higher than normal runoff in the spring. It is possible there will be flooding in those areas.

And not to jinx the nice weather, but it's not just a rapid melt the agency is watching out for. It's possible, Boyle said, that the snowpack could increase.

"It can happen; we've had snowstorms in April before," he said.