The James Smith Cree Nation is holding its first ever pride dance to help promote acceptance and build confidence among LGBTQ youth.

Coun. Stephanie Constant said she decided to organize the Saturday event after she was elected to council last January.

"I'm lesbian myself and then when the youth came up to me and told me that they are as well then I thought that we should acknowledge them … publicly," she said.

Constant said the event had been driven partly by LGBTQ youth, who followed up with her after she mentioned the idea of holding a pride event last year.

She said it was important to acknowledge the youth because people in her community did not talk openly about being gay and lesbian.

Constant was also inspired by the Beardy's and Okemasis First Nation, which made history last June when it became the first Saskatchewan First Nation to hold a pride festival.

Giselle Gotti Chanel, originally from the Beardy's and Okemasis First Nation, at the Two-Spirit Pride Festival in 2016. James Smith Cree Nation Coun. Stephanie Constant said she was inspired by last year's festival to hold a pride event in her community. (Don Somers/CBC)

"It was a success, a lot of people showed up, and then a lot of the Aboriginal youth started coming out more," she said.

There will be games, dancing and presentations by speakers, including a representative from the Beardy's and Okemasis First Nation, at the Saturday evening dance.

If the event is successful, Constant plans to organize a multi-day pride festival in the future.

She said she wants to build confidence among LGBTQ youth and promote acceptance in the community.

"I just think they should be themselves and not be scared to be themselves," said Constant.