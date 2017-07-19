Deliberately-set fires in a Saskatoon residential neighbourhood damaged a garage, shed and fence early Wednesday morning.

The fire department got multiple calls about a garage on fire on Maxwell Crescent at about 4:30 a.m. CST.

Firefighters found the double car garage in flames, with heavy smoke. There was a truck inside the garage. It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

The fire damaged a neighbouring fence and shed on Maxwell Crescent. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

The fence and a shed next door also burned, and firefighters found another small smoldering fire behind a garage a few doors down.

No one was injured.

A fire investigator determined all three fires were intentionally set.

Damage to the double garage and truck is estimated at $50,000, and damage to the shed and fence at $7,000.