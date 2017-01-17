The story of a Saskatoon woman saved by a carbon monoxide detector has prompted a retired firefighter to again appeal for new safety laws.

John Gignac, with the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for CO Education, is pushing for legislation that would make it mandatory for all homes across Canada to have CO alarms.

'I made a promise to my brother … that I would warn all Canadians as best I could about the dangers of carbon monoxide.' - John Gignac

"We need a champion," he told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"A member of Parliament in your area needs to step up and say, 'Listen, I want to champion this bill and put it forward so that we can start working on it.'"

Last week, when the power went out at Pearl Korentchenko's home, the furnace stopped working, so she and her boyfriend made sure to check the batteries in the CO alarm.

Just as they were getting ready for bed, the monitor's alarm went off. They were feeling unwell.

Kornentchenko believes the CO detector saved their lives.

Gignac said that examples like hers underline the need for new laws, and serve as clear evidence that CO detectors save lives.