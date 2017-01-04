Flames shot from a third floor balcony in a serious house fire in the Nutana neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 100 block of 11th Street E. just after 6:30 a.m. CST. When they got there, fire was seen leaping out of the building.

Three fire engines were called, along with the aerial truck, a rescue truck and the battalion chief. Crews worked to knock the fire down outside so firefighters could safely enter the building.

After searching the home, crews found that everyone inside had gotten out safe. No one appeared to be injured.

Eventually, the fire moved into the attic and walls of the home, and three additional fire engines were called to battle the blaze. As of 9 a.m. CST, 24 firefighters were at the scene, spraying down hot spots.

Fire fighters were busy battling a serious balcony fire in the Nutana neighbourhood this morning. (Dan Zakreski/CBC News)

A fire investigator has been sent to the scene. It's not known what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.