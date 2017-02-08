Saskatoon fire crews were fighting a stubborn blaze at a mobile home park on Wednesday that left one person injured.

It started around 3:30 p.m. CST on the 200 block of Grant Street in the Sutherland area.

At around 4:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the fire department said crews were still actively fighting the fire and it was still not suppressed.

The fire spread to the adjacent building, but that was quickly brought under control.

An ambulance took the injured person to hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries.

A battalion chief, a rescue truck, ladder truck and three pumpers were on the scene.