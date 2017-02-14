Four children escaped from a burning school bus in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. CST on Macdermid Crescent in the south end of the city.

When crews arrived, the bus was completely engulfed in flames, the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

But the driver had already gotten all the children out safely.

The fire was quickly extinguished, officials said.

No one was hurt. Another bus took the children home.

The cause is under investigation. The fire department says it appears the fire started under the hood.