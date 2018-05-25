Skip to Main Content
Sask. lifts fire ban from most provincial parks

Restrictions are still in place for some parks, however.

Restrictions still in place for some parks

CBC News

The Saskatchewan government has lifted its ban on open fires in most provincial parks, a week and a half after it was imposed.

Recent rainfall in many areas prompted the change, which applies to all Crown land south of the Churchill River, according to a note from the Minister of Environment Friday.

Campfire restrictions remain in place in some parks due to continuing dry conditions, however:

  • Saskatchewan Landing.
  • Pike Lake.
  • Blackstrap.
  • Great Blue Heron.
  • Candle Lake.
  • The Battlefords.
  • Narrow Hills.

The fire ban for Prince Albert National Park remains in place.

