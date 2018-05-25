Sask. lifts fire ban from most provincial parks

The Saskatchewan government has lifted its ban on open fires in most provincial parks, a week and a half after it was imposed.

Recent rainfall in many areas prompted the change, which applies to all Crown land south of the Churchill River, according to a note from the Minister of Environment Friday.

Campfire restrictions remain in place in some parks due to continuing dry conditions, however:

Saskatchewan Landing.

Pike Lake.

Blackstrap.

Great Blue Heron.

Candle Lake.

The Battlefords.

Narrow Hills.

The fire ban for Prince Albert National Park remains in place.