The final report from Saskatchewan's Domestic Violence Death Review Panel is expected in the next two months.

The eagerly anticipated report — which will include recommendations on how to prevent incidents of intimate-partner violence — will land just weeks after John Strang is expected to be sentenced for fatally shooting his wife, Lisa, in their home in McLean, Sask., more than two years ago.

Strang's sentencing has been set for Oct. 25.

Jo-Anne Dusel, one of the panel members and the executive director of the Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan (PATHS), said one of the recommendations will call for public education on the warning signs of domestic violence.

"What we really want to see is the government taking action," she said.

Changing attitudes

"The goal is to educate people who might be in a position to hear or see warning signs of intimate-partner violence occurring and train them in ways to safely offer support and intervention to hopefully prevent such circumstances from occurring."

Dusel admitted that might be a tough sell for some.

"In Saskatchewan, maybe it's that we still feel that this is a private family matter and that it's none of our business.

"The reality is, violence is everyone's business."

2/3 of victims attacked in home

The review panel released an interim report in May. It found that:

The majority of the victims were female, and the majority of the perpetrators male.

Over one-third of the victims were under the age of 21.

Nearly two-thirds of victims were attacked in their own home.

The review panel's final report will be based on an in-depth review of six cases of domestic violence homicide.