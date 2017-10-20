The question of whether or not a teen killer suffered from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder is expected to be central as final arguments begin Friday at the sentencing hearing for the shooter in the 2016 killings in La Loche, Sask.

​The teen, who killed four people and wounded seven others during a shooting spree in the small northern community on Jan. 22, 2016, has already pleaded guilty. The hearing is to determine whether or not he will be sentenced as an adult.

The sentencing hearing stretched out over several weeks throughout the summer, beginning in May and continuing in June.

The final arguments have been delayed twice — once because the senior Crown prosecutor in the case was appointed as a judge and had to be replaced.

Crown prosecutor Lloyd Stang leaves court on May 16, 2017, after the first day of the sentencing trial for the teen who killed four people in La Loche in 2016. Stang had to be replaced after he was appointed as a judge in August. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Teen's mental state key to final arguments

A central question expected at the sentencing hearing is the mental state of the teen at the time of the crimes.

Two defence expert witnesses have signed a letter confirming the shooter has fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

That conclusion is based on the findings of a Gladue report, which outlines factors in an Indigenous offender's life that may have contributed to their criminal history.

Aaron Fox is a defence attorney for the teen. Defence experts say the teen suffered from a host of mental disorders. (Don Somers/CBC News)

The report also gives a judge the option to give offenders an alternative to jail time.

The months-long sentencing hearing, however, has heard conflicting testimony.

Defence experts say the teen suffered from a host of mental disorders. Crown experts have said that aside from abusing marijuana, the teen did not suffer any serious disorders.

None of the experts has suggested the teen was experiencing any kind of psychosis at the time of the killing, but there have been conflicting suggestions about whether the teen fully understood the consequences of what he was doing.

On Jan. 22, 2016, the teenager stalked through a school in the northern Saskatchewan community, firing a shotgun. He killed Adam Wood, 35, and teacher's assistant Marie Janvier, 21.

He wounded seven others before eventually surrendering to police.

Earlier in the day, he shot and killed teenage brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine at a home in the town.

Four people were killed by the teen shooter on Jan. 22, 2016 in La Loche. Clockwise from top left: Marie Janvier, 21; Adam Wood, 35; Drayden Fontaine, 13; and Dayne Fontaine, 17. (Submitted to CBC/Facebook)

Before he carried out the mass shooting, the teen searched terms online like "What does it feel like to kill somebody."

Emotional testimony during hearing

One of the most vocal survivors at the hearings was Phyllis Longobardi, a former assistant principal at the school who was shot during the rampage.

She laid the blame for the shooting solely at the feet of the teenager.

Phyllis Longobardi, a former assistant principal at La Loche Community School, has laid the blame for the shooting solely at the feet of the teenager. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

"He and he alone is responsible for his acts. Not bullying, not suicide," she told reporters during the sentencing hearing.

On the last day of testimony, the teen himself apologized to his victims. He read their names out one by one and apologized for shooting them.

After his arrest, the teen told an RCMP investigator the Fontaine brothers had not been "not part of the plan."

The sentencing hearing is expected to wrap up today, but it could be weeks before the teen learns his fate.