A documentary produced by a Regina educator takes a hard look at PotashCorp's relationship with a Moroccan mining company based in Western Sahara.

"Western Sahara [is] a UN non-self-governing territory that has been administered or occupied, depending on your view on the story, by Morocco for the last 40 years," Joshua Campbell told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"The Indigenous people in the territory are concerned about sovereignty over the resource. Basically, PotashCorp is paying a Morrocan state mining company for this phosphate that they say rightfully belongs to them."

Sirocco: Winds of Resistance is showing at St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon on Friday. Campbell hopes students will come away with a greater sense of the complexities surrounding globalization.

PotashCorp addressed the controversy in a November 2016 statement, which said the company "is mindful of the dispute between the Kingdom of Morocco and parties who claim to represent the interests of the inhabitants of Western Sahara. Our objective is to ensure that our business relationship lives up to our code of conduct as well as the international standards."