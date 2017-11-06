People fighting in the courts to have gender markers removed altogether from Saskatchewan identification say they will not be deterred by a recent court ruling.

A judge recently ruled the request was "too broad in its scope for an interim order."

"We are OK," Fran Forsberg told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. Forsberg, a Saskatoon mom, has two transgender children and has been fighting on their behalf for years to have gender markers removed.

Skylar Forsberg, 13, is both angry and sad that gender markers remain on identification.

"It doesn't matter because you are a human being," Skylar said.

I need the government to wake up. - Fran Forsberg

The fight in Saskatchewan is not over, as lawyer Larry Kowalchuk prepares to challenge the status quo arm-in-arm with the human rights commission.

"What business is it of government or the state how you dress, how you dance, how you sing, who you flirt with, who you kiss, who you hold hands with?" Kowalchuk said.

In the name of love

For Fran, this effort is about more than meeting the needs of her own children.

"I've seen so many other families come forward and seek me out and ask how can they help or can I give them any direction … it's been phenomenal."

It's important to find that community and continue the fight, she said, because suicide rates are high for transgender children, even in supportive families.

"Everybody needs to be respected and loved for who they truly are," she said.

"I need the government to wake up."

Trial dates for the challenge against the Saskatchewan government could be set this month.

Canadians do have a third option to identify their gender on passports under new rules. They can simply mark an X.