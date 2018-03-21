The father of a 34-year-old Saskatoon man who died March 10 after overdosing on what police say was cocaine laced with fentanyl says the drug dealers should be charged with murder.

CBC is not identifying the victim because of possible gang involvement in the case.

The victim was one of six people who overdosed in a three-hour span that Saturday morning. Three of those people eventually died.

The 34-year-old was one of two people who overdosed in an apartment on Arlington Avenue.

'They're poisoning people'

His father said in an interview that the people who sold the drugs are killers and should be treated accordingly.

"I think they should go to jail for murder," he said.

"They're poisoning people, knowing damn well that some potentially could die from it. Unbelievable."

He said his son worked as a power engineer for a mining coming, flying in and out of job sites. He leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter.

"He provided for her, and she's at the age where she's gonna need him even more. And he's not there," the victim's father said.

"He's just an ordinary guy, went to work, came home. He went out one night, had a couple drinks probably and then tried the wrong stuff from the wrong person."

Three men will be in provincial court this morning. Two are from Alberta and one is from British Columbia. They face a variety of drug possession and trafficking charges.

Police say further charges are being investigated.