The federal government is announcing new money aimed at bolstering mental health supports in Saskatchewan's north.

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott was in La Ronge, Sask., on Wednesday to announce $1.2 million in funding to develop new mental wellness teams who will work on the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation and Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

The new money comes months after the northern Saskatchewan communities were rocked by a series of teen suicides.

Last October, three girls aged 12 to 14 from Stanley Mission, Sask., and La Ronge killed themselves in the span of four days.

A week later, a 10-year-old girl in Deschambault Lake, Sask., took her own life.

Then, a 13-year-old girl took her own life on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in Saskatchewan.

In a news release, the federal government said it recognizes the "scope and seriousness of the mental health issues that are facing First Nations communities in Saskatchewan."

Culturally specific care

According to the government, the teams will blend traditional and clinical approaches to mental health issues and will be attune to the culturally specific needs of those living Saskatchewan's north.

Health Minister Jane Philpott was in La Ronge Wednesday to announce new funding for mental health teams. (Charles Hamilton/CBC)

In the release, Philpott said she recognizes the need for community-based solutions to the mental health problems facing those in the north.

"In my many discussions with First Nations across Canada, I have heard loud and clear that community-driven solutions are key to enhancing the mental, physical and spiritual health of communities," Philpott said in the statement.

According to the government, Health Canada has doubled the number of mental wellness teams in Saskatchewan last year, bringing the total number of teams to 10.

In the release, Chief Tammy Cook-Searson from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band said while the money is needed, there is still more work to be done.

"The crises we have faced in our communities has taken a toll on many of our families, and we recognize that healing process will continue on for some time," she said.

"The trauma runs deep and there is still much more work to do ahead. As we work on our larger mental health strategy, we look forward to continuing our discussions with the federal government to advance our plans for a holistic wellness centre that can not only lead to lasting change for today's generation but for those to come."