Father and son have become colleagues as Chief Darcy Bear's son, Dalyn, was elected and sworn in to the Whitecap Dakota First Nation band council.

"Obviously, growing up, watching my father lead the nation was inspiring, to see all the different things that have changed Whitecap over the past 24 years," Dalyn said.

The younger Bear had worked as the director of the First Nation's land and taxation department for six years. Dalyn has also earned post-secondary education from multiple institutions in Canada, such as the University of Saskatchewan and Thompson Rivers University among others.

When Dalyn told his father he planned on running for council, Darcy said that Dalyn would have to earn his seat.

"Certainly, if you want to do it, I'll support you but you're going to have to go out, knock on doors and get people to support you," the chief said.

Darcy said it was a proud moment to see his son elected to leadership but added that Dalyn's work over the past few years has shown what he's capable of.

"I know what he brings to the table," Darcy said.

The pair is the first father and son to serve on the band council together. Darcy is serving his eighth term as chief after being acclaimed in the Nov. 18 election.

Chief Darcy Bear (left) and Councillor Dalyn Bear (right) were sworn in on Dec. 9, along with Councillor Dwayne Eagle (centre), who was re-elected. (Submitted by Whitecap Dakota First Nation)

The new councillor said one of his biggest goals will be to develop employment opportunities in the community.

The best way to do that, Dalyn said, is to build a diverse economy with projects like the planned 40-acre business park and a new hotel and resort on the First Nation.

Councillor Dalyn Bear had worked for the Whitecap Dakota First Nation for six years before being elected to band council. (Marc-Antoine Belanger/Radio-Canada)

"The other goal is to ensure we sustain and maintain our cultural identity as Dakota people," Dalyn said.

"We want to make sure we remember who we are and we want to honour our ancestors by working hard."

He said the biggest lesson he had learned from his father was the importance of partnerships, such as the First Nation's alliances with the Saskatoon Public School Division and the Saskatoon Health Region.

The chief said his advice to his son or any new councillor is that leaders have to listen and have empathy for community members, but also have to make decisions that are best for the community as a whole.

"We're here to work for our people, at the end of the day. Whether he's my son or my brother, or whether he wasn't related to me, regardless, we're here to work together," Darcy said.

Darcy Bear is serving his eighth term as chief of the Whitecap Dakota First Nation after being acclaimed in the Nov. 18 election. (Marc-Antoine Belanger/Radio-Canada)

Asked how he planned to deal with any difference of opinion with his father, Dalyn said his decisions as a councillor would be made solely with the community in mind.

"We're here for Whitecap and that's what we're working for, to better our community and to better the livelihood of our people," he said.

"That's what we're doing and if we disagree on something, that's just how it is. It's human nature."