A serious two-vehicle highway collision this weekend has left one person dead.

On Sunday afternoon, RCMP arrived at a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 10, around four kilometres east of Fort Qu'Appelle.

Police officers blocked traffic at the intersection of Highways 10 and 35 for hours while they investigated. So far, there's no word on other injuries.

Winter weather created treacherous conditions across Southern Saskatchewan. Another highway crash on Sunday near Moose Jaw blocked Highway 39.

Highway 10 was reopened on Sunday night.