RCMP are investigating a house fire that claimed a man's life Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home in Hudson Bay, Sask., just before 7 a.m. CST. They found a 51-year-old man inside.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's not clear how the fire started. Police are investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week in Saskatoon.

The victim's name is not being released.

Hudson Bay is located 330 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.