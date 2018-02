A highway crash between a minivan and a semi-trailer unit has claimed the life of a 60-year-old man.

The accident happened Tuesday, just after 11 a.m. CST on Highway 16 near the village of Esk., Sask.

The driver and lone passenger of the van was confirmed dead at the scene. The driver of the semi wasn't injured.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist is investigating what led to the crash. The Office of the Provincial Coroner is also involved.

Esk is located 130 km southeast of Saskatoon.