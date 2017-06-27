A man has died in a collision with a school bus that left some students with minor injuries on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. CST on the Old 19 Road, about 15 kilometres west of Central Butte, Sask.

A 20-year-old man died at the scene after his vehicle collided with the northbound school bus.

Morse, Sask., RCMP said the man's next of kin had been notified and his name would not be released.

The driver of the school bus and six students who were passengers at the time of the crash were assessed by emergency medical workers and released. Police said some of the passengers sustained minor injuries.

The Swift Current traffic reconstruction unit is at the scene assisting with the investigation.

The RCMP said traffic is being redirected and the accident is causing delays. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Central Butte is about 140 kilometres northwest of Regina.