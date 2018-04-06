Farmers sue Water Security Agency, claiming it did nothing to stop illegal drainage

Two Saskatchewan farmers are suing the province's Water Security Agency (WSA), claiming the agency has done nothing to stop flooding that has rendered parts of their land unusable for farming.

Doug Higgins, who owns land in Churchbridge, and Peter Onofreychuk of MacNutt filed identically-worded statements of claim in Saskatoon's Court of Queen's Bench earlier this month.

Both say they began complaining to the WSA about flooding from "unauthorized drainage" in the mid-1990s and that two decades later, the WSA "has taken no steps whatsoever" to address those complaints.

Onofreychuk said that has cost him money.

"I haven't seeded about 60 acres for about six to seven years already," Onofreychuk told CBC News.

'A very band-aid approach'

The WSA is a Saskatchewan Crown corporation that regulates drainage in the province. It declined to comment on the suit Friday, "as this matter is before the courts."

Flooding, specifically what causes it and how effectively it's overseen, has become a flashpoint in the Quill Lakes and other areas of Saskatchewan commonly struck by excess water.

During an agriculture-themed leadership forum last fall, then-candidate-for-premier Tina Beaudry-Mellor said the flooding in Quill Lakes was partly the result of "illegal drainage that we haven't gotten under control."

"I think we have taken a very band-aid approach to this issue for a very long time and we have a lot more work to do," she said.

"The very first thing we need to do is get everyone around table and have a conversation about a long-term strategy for this."

Onofreychuk said that's the very idea behind serving the WSA with legal papers.

"Get them to the table," he said.