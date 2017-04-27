Every night a six-year-old boy misses his father. Every day a family is left wondering what happened.

It's been nine months since Bobby Lachance was left for dead on the side of a road near Meadow Lake, Sask.

The 24-year-old was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

'We want to know what happened to him, who hit him. We need to see justice being done.' - Albert Lafond, Bobby Lachance's stepfather

The days have been agonizing for Lachance's family, who are still actively seeking out the driver involved. They want the RCMP to refocus their attention on the case.

"It's been really hard on us. We are stressed out," said Albert Lafond, Lachance's stepfather. "[There's] hurt, anger. There is a lot frustration in the family right now.

"It seems like we are not getting answers anywhere."

No suspects yet

In an email to CBC News, Meadow Lake RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP said officers "continue to interview possible witnesses and investigate all leads."

Bobby Lachance was killed in a hit and run on July 23, 2016. (Norma Lachance)

According to friends and family, Lachance was at a party at the nearby Eagles Lake First Nation on the night he was killed. He decided not to drive back to Flying Dust First Nation that night.

Walking along Matchee-Neeb Road — approximately 20 kilometres east of Meadow Lake — in the early hours of July 23, he was struck and killed, according to RCMP.

Matchee-Neeb Road can be busy, Lachance's family said. The nearby lumber plant means it's often crowded with semi traffic.

Forensics and collision reconstruction experts were involved in the case.

But so far, RCMP say there are no suspects.

That doesn't sit well with Lachance's family, who say more needs to be done.

"He has a little boy. He's six years old. He misses his dad every night," said Norma Lachance, Bobby's mother.

'We can't rest'

Bobby worked hard to provide for his son, family said. He worked in the oil rigs and more recently as a boilermaker.

Bobby Lachance pictured here with his six-year-old son, CJ.

In the months since his death, Bobby's family has raised money and offered a reward for any information that leads to arrests in the case.

So far, nothing has worked.

They hope police and the public have not given up on their son.

"We can't rest. It's not the end of it. It will never be the end of it until there is closure, you know," said Lafond. "We want to know what happened to him, who hit him. We need to see justice being done."