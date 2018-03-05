Jordan Lafond died after the stolen truck he was riding in crashed into a fence on the outskirts of Saskatoon.

But whether or not it was the crash that killed him — and whether police could have played a role in his death — is still unclear.

An inquest into Lafond's death is scheduled for this week in Saskatoon and his family is hoping for answers. They want to know whether or not the injuries from the crash killed him.

"Emotions have been up and down. A lot of tears, a lot of anger, a lot of sadness. Because we don't know what happened to Jordan," said Grace Lafond-Barr, Lafond's grandmother.

Grace Lafond-Barr is hoping for answers at the inquest into her grandson's death. (Don Somers/CBC )

An inquest is a fact-finding exercise and no charges will be laid regardless of the findings.

Lafond-Barr wants to know what her grandson was doing in the stolen truck that night, but more importantly what happened during his arrest. How badly hurt was the 21-year-old when a police officer used his knee subdue him?

"We didn't hear the truth when we were told of Jordan's injuries. It would be nice to know what happened to him," she said.

Story about crash changed

Police initially said Lafond was found underneath the tire of the truck that had crashed into a fence near Bethlehem Catholic High School.

They said at that time that he died of injuries resulting from that crash, but a few weeks later the story changed.

Then-police Chief Clive Weighill revealed that officers believed Lafond was resisting arrest. Weighill acknowledged that an officer used his knee to subdue Lafond and that he was handcuffed.

The police chief could not say whether the officer's use of force contributed to Lafond's death. An investigation was launched and the arresting officer was put on administrative leave.

The officer is now back on regular duties.

More questions were raised when police downgraded the initial charge of dangerous driving causing death against the driver of the stolen truck.

"We weren't in a position to prove that the accident — or the collision, in this case — caused the death," the Crown prosecutor said at the time.

Family hopes good can come out of inquest

His family describes Lafond as a new father who loved his daughter and worked hard at a roofing company. He liked to live a fast-paced life, Lafond-Barr said.

She said that despite the tears, despite the grief she's experienced in the last year and a half, she hopes something good can come out of her grandson's death.

"Yes maybe he was in a stolen vehicle. But that doesn't mean you should end his life over it. That's what I said. I would like to bring some humanity to this," she said.

