Rudy Kishayinew's younger sister says her sister would never have simply wandered behind a needle exchange, and frozen to death, her head wedged under a fence.

Nor does Crystal Kishayinew believe her sister was high, or looking for needles.

"I think it's been handled wrong." said Crystal Kishayinew. "I think about it every day." (CBC)

"They're not out there like trying to get the facts. I am. I need closure" - Crystal Kishayinew, Rudy Kishayinew's younger sister

"The cops didn't do their investigation thoroughly," said Kishayinew during an interview at her apartment, a 20-minute walk from the alley where her sister died.

"They're not out there looking for her stuff. They're not out there like trying to get the facts. I am. I need closure for this."

Police said surveillance video from a business down the street shows Kishayinew entering an alcove in the block where her remains were later discovered. They could not say whether Kishayinew was still wearing her jacket, hat, or shoes at the time.

Tanika Machiskinic (right) snapped this photo at a house party on Dec 31, 2016, as she and Rudy Kishayinew (centre) celebrated New Year's Eve with friends. (Tanika Machiskinic)

Saskatchewan's Office of the Chief Coroner said a post-mortem examination also found no sign of foul play. Officials are now waiting for results from toxicology and microscopy reports.

Kishayinew last seen on Avenue P South

Tanika Machiskinic and Rudy Kishayinew rang in the New Year together, at a house party on Avenue N South. By 2 a.m., Machiskinic said the party got rowdy, and both women left on foot.

"As soon as you met her she had something smart to say, something funny." said Crystal Kishayinew, Rudy's younger sister. She noted her sister was always protective about her necklaces and earrings, removing them only to shower. (Facebook)

Machiskinic said they paused briefly, to ask a man passing by to call them a taxi.

"He said he had no minutes," said Machiskinic. "So I turn around to see if Rudy was there and she wasn't there. So repeatedly I kept calling her name."

Unable to find her friend, and wearing only a thin jacket, Machiskinic made her way to a 7-11 store on 22nd Street West, to warm up and call for a ride. She never saw Kishayinew alive again.

Bruises on hands, face

Both women said they cannot understand why Kishayinew was missing her jacket, boots, hat, necklace and earrings when her body was found eight hours later on New Year's Day.

"She never took her necklace or clothes off, only when she showered," said Kishayinew. "She would get mad if anybody touched her stuff."

Kishayinew said her sister was affiliated with a street gang, and had told her about run-ins in the weeks earlier with at least two other people.

"When I viewed her body at City Hospital I held her hand and I looked at it," said Kishayinew. "She had bruises on her knuckles like she was hitting somebody. And she had a bruise on her nose like she was hit and a bruise on the side of her face."

No one was turned away from hospital, says health region

Other people have told CBC they believe Kishayinew stopped at St. Paul's Hospital, and was asked to leave the night she died. With the windchill, the temperatures in the early hours of January 1st felt like –33.

The Saskatoon Health Region said it has reached out to Kishayinew's family, and has no record of anyone being asked to leave its emergency room that night.

"Somebody knows what they did." - Crystal Kishayinew

Kishayinew's sister said she has yet to see any surveillance tape from the area where her sister died. She's calling for a coroner's inquest.

"Whoever did this or whatever happened it's always going to bug me," said Crystal Kishayinew. "Somebody knows what they did and they don't want to come tell me."