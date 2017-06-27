The RCMP is warning people about fake money circulating in the Humboldt and North Battleford, Sask., area.

The bills have large blue Chinese characters printed on them, and feel more like paper than regular money.

In March, Saskatoon police reported seeing similar bills circulating in the city.

There, some of the bills were printed with Chinese characters that translate as saying "not to be used as real currency" and "bill to be used for counting practice."

Police said that in some cases, suspects had cut the translucent portion of a real bill and replaced it in the fake bill.

Close inspection of the bill will immediately expose it as being fake, according to police.

Any businesses or residents who have seen the bills are asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.