A frigid blast of cold weather has placed areas of west-central Saskatchewan under a cold weather advisory.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning advisory for Outlook, Gull Lake and area.

As of 9 a.m. CST, wind chills of –38 to –41 were reported in the area. The temperatures range from –30 C to –34 C.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an increased risk to health, such as frost bite and hypothermia.

People who work outside are asked to take extra precautions and dress in layers.

It's expected temperatures should rise by this afternoon.

