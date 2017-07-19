Saskatchewan's exporters will be watching North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations closely when the agreement is re-opened next month.

American trade negotiators want their producers to send more grain, wine and dairy products to their neighbours, giving them the advantage.

Negotiating objectives released Tuesday say the goal is to make regulations more uniform and break down unnecessary barriers along with "other unjustified measures that unfairly limit access to markets for U.S. goods."

They've also made it clear they want to ditch the dispute mechanism in Chapter 19 of NAFTA, which ensures duties collected unfairly are returned.

University of Saskatchewan political studies professor Greg Poelzer said Chapter 19 has helped Canada resolve disputes over our lumber, beef, pork and wheat exports.

"This is a big one," said Poelzer. "Saskatchewan has a lot potentially to lose."

Poelzer said producers in Saskatchewan who export goods to the United States have relied on the trade dispute resolution mechanism to get large amounts of money back, collected by Americans unfairly through duties.

"We are Canada's largest wheat producer, so if they remove that section of the NAFTA agreement that could really hurt Saskatchewan's economy," he said.

President of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan Todd Lewis said Canadian farmers do want to sell more grain south of the border, but they have their concerns.

Currently, the U.S. and Canada have different grading systems and varieties of grain. Lewis said integrating those systems could take years.

"It's simple to say wheat is wheat but I mean it's different varieties, different classes, different grades, different protein levels. You know there's a lot of science behind all the different varieties that we grow," he said.

Lewis argued that if Americans get more access in Canada, the same freedom should apply to Canadian farmers sending grain south.

Egg and dairy producers in Saskatchewan, on the other hand, have said they're pleased with Canada's current supply-management system and don't want to see things change.

According to Poelzer, considering the rhetoric by President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, the demands made by American negotiators are "fairly modest."

Canada still buys more services dollar-wise from the U.S. than we sell to the U.S., so he said the country is in a good negotiating position.

"We're not the big target in the U.S. crosshairs," Poelzer said, explaining that the U.S. wants to level out its relationship with Mexico.

"It's one of those things where you hope for the best, prepare for the worst," Poelzer said.