Leslie Black has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Marlene Bird. (Facebook)

A psychologist says a man who beat a woman and set her on fire is not necessarily at high risk to reoffend.

Dr. Terry Nicholaichuk testified Monday at a hearing to determine whether Leslie Ivan Roderick Black should be declared a dangerous offender.

Black pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Marlene Bird, who was burned so badly that doctors had to amputate both her legs after the June 2014 attack in Prince Albert, Sask.

If Black is designated a dangerous offender, he will face an indeterminate prison sentence.

Nicholaichuk, who was testifying for the defence, described Black as cognitively compromised, but not emotionless or sociopathic.

He says Black requires intensive, long-term therapy, but does not have an ongoing "pattern of brutality" which makes an offender a high risk to the public.