One expert with the Saskatoon Health Region says services are lacking for people in Saskatchewan who are struggling daily with chronic pain.

"The gold standard for treatment is a multi-disciplinary clinic and we do not have that in Saskatchewan," said ​Dr. Susan Tupper, a consultant on pain management and research.

The idea would be to cover what Tupper called the four Ps. Offering a pharmacological approach with appropriate drug therapies is one thing. But treatment, she said, should go well beyond drugs and include a physical component, psychological treatment and preventative measures.

"We need to wrap those services around people that really have a debilitating pain problem."

Dr. Susan Tupper says a multi-disciplinary clinic or a chronic pain team would better serve the needs of patients in Saskatchewan. (CBC)

Chronic pain complex

According to Tupper, about one in five Canadians is living in chronic pain, and much of the treatment in Saskatchewan is left to family doctors who may lack that expertise.

Attacking pain with a multi-disciplinary approach would take into account many of the condition's complexities. For example Tupper said, there is a circular relationship between chronic pain and mental health.

"Living with chronic pain that is persistent and unrelenting really does put people at increased risk … people who have mental health issues like depression and anxiety are also at increased risk of developing chronic pain."

Tupper and other chronic pain experts are meeting in Saskatoon. Along with the need for a focused treatment team, they'll also explore issues like the use of opioids and medical marijuana in managing pain.