Police in Prince Albert say Happy Charles's continued disappearance remains "absolutely concerning" more than three months after she was last seen.

"The passage of time is definitely concerning for us," said Jon Berger, an inspector with the police service. "We're already [more than 100 days] since Happy was confirmed to be seen."

Charles, 42, who is from La Ronge, Sask., was last seen April 3 in Prince Albert. Video shows Charles at Walmart with her boyfriend.

Handled by criminal investigation division

Berger says the investigation into her disappearance was moved to the service's criminal investigation division a week after she went missing.

Though the case remains a missing person investigation, Berger says evidence is being collected in a manner similar to homicide investigations so that it could be used in court, should the need arise.

"It's a tracking of the entire investigation," Berger said. "It really is to ensure that all things are tracked properly for any possible court proceedings, that evidence is seized lawfully and held lawfully, and that's so it would be admissible in court."

Berger did not comment on whether the investigation has yielded any suspects in Charles's disappearance.

Charles, 42, travelled to Prince Albert, Sask. from her home in La Ronge to do some banking on April 1. She has not been seen since April 3. (Submitted by Prince Albert Police Service)

Charles is described as being five feet three inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a rose on her left hand and a scar on her left cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.