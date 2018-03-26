The pride of Ochapowace First Nation has scored his first NHL goal.

Ethan Bear, of the Broadview, Sask.-area First Nation, was called up to play with the Edmonton Oilers less than a month ago. The 20-year-old's first career goal came on the powerplay Sunday night in a game against the Anaheim Ducks. It was assisted by Connor McDavid.

Ethan Bear scored his career-first goal in the third period. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Bear's goal broke a third-period 3-3 tie, the Oilers still ended up losing in overtime. On the team's Twitter, the Oilers chided Bear for the mixed feelings of scoring his first goal in a losing game, saying "Grin and Bear it, young man," with a bear emoji at the end.

In a post-game interview, Bear told media his mother, father, brother, girlfriend, and other family members were present to catch the moment.

"The support they've given me throughout the years is tremendous," he said.

He said he will remember the play for the rest of his life.

"It was a really good feeling and at the same time a big sigh of relief," Bear said. "It is something you dream about your whole life. To get that first one, it feels really good."

The Oilers return to the ice on Tuesday in a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

- With files from the Canadian Press