Estevan teacher, in prison for sex crimes involving students, banned from classroom for life

A former teacher from Estevan now in prison for sexually assaulting multiple students has been banned from Saskatchewan classrooms for life.

Troy Ruzicka was sentenced to five years in prison last year.

He pleaded guilty to touching and sexually assaulting students when he worked as a mechanics teacher at Estevan Comprehensive School.

The assaults happened between July, 2015 and January, 2016.

The Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board released its ruling today.

"In its decision, the discipline committee prohibits Mr. Ruzicka from ever again holding a temporary teaching permit or other certification as a teacher," registrar Trevor Smith wrote in a news release.