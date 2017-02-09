It could be a dry spring for much of Saskatchewan this year — with one notable exception.

According to the Water Security Agency's preliminary outlook, much of Saskatchewan received less snow than normal this winter.

In fact, many areas are completely devoid of snow after evaporation due to above-normal temperatures in January. The already-melted snowpack means any future snowfall will have a hard time soaking into the saturated ground.

Meanwhile, the southeast corner of the province, including Estevan, is expected to receive either above-normal or well above-normal runoff. The area saw flash flooding last year.

The agency noted that the snowpack could continue to grow for another six to 10 weeks. As well, since much of the province was soaked right before the ground froze, above-average amounts of snow and rain or a rapid spring melt could mean significantly higher runoff.

The Water Security Agency says a large part of the province will have below normal runoff this spring. (Water Security Agency)

Even below-normal runoff could make flooding issues worse in "closed basin" lakes like Little Manitou Lake and the Quill Lakes. Those lakes are already full, and have no natural outflow.

The agency will release its official spring runoff forecast next month.