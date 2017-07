An inmate who escaped from a provincial correctional facility near Pinehouse Lake, Sask., at the end of June is back in custody.

Police say Jade Ermine, 28, was arrested without incident on July 15 by Prince Albert RCMP on the Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

Ermine had escaped from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp, an open custody facility, on June 30.

He appeared in court in Prince Albert, Sask., on July 17.