RCMP members in La Loche released a prisoner Monday when they shouldn't have.

And before the man was "re-arrested" about a day later, he racked up some new charges.

The events have prompted an internal review by the RCMP.

What happened

Justin Lemaigre, 35, of La Loche was released from RCMP custody at around 7 p.m. Monday following a court appearance that same day.

He was in remand while waiting to appear in court on several charges, including assault.

"Lemaigre should not have been released from custody," according to an RCMP press release issued Wednesday.

A new assault charge

RCMP members found him in La Loche some time on Tuesday. He was "re-arrested" without incident but was charged with several suspected new crimes on his day out of custody, including assault and theft under $5,000.

Lemaigre is scheduled to appear in La Loche court Thursday.