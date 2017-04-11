Saskatoon University MLA Eric Olauson has been dropped from the Meewasin Valley Authority board and ordered to apologize to a constituent after an email revealed he planned to do a background check before replying to her correspondence.

A statement from the provincial government said the Saskatchewan Party MLA's email was "clearly an error in judgment" and that it was not the practice of government MLAs to do background checks before replying to constituents.

"It was inappropriate of Mr. Olauson to do so," said the government in an emailed statement.

"This situation has been discussed with Mr. Olauson and [he] has been instructed to phone the individual and apologize."