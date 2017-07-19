A year after a major oil spill along the North Saskatchewan River fouled the water source for three Saskatchewan cities, environmentalists say the company involved should get more than just a fine.

Peter Prebble with the Saskatchewan Environmental Society says he hopes Husky Energy is ordered to make upgrades to its oil pipeline system.

Prebble says Husky is a big company and a fine could just end up being a slap on the wrist.

Last July, a Husky pipeline leaked 225,000 litres of heavy oil mixed with diluent onto the riverbank near Maidstone and about 40 per cent of the spill reached the river.

Dale Marshall with the group Environmental Defence says he's not surprised that no charges have yet been laid.

He says it can takes years for charges, but that they should be laid more quickly in the interest of accountability.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice isn't commenting. It's still reviewing Husky's response to alarms before the spill to decide whether charges should be laid.